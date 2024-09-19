Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.66

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.66 and last traded at $79.55, with a volume of 11199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

