Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,127,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,502,000 after purchasing an additional 628,056 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,946,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,701,000 after buying an additional 567,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,023,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,073,000 after buying an additional 382,380 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,110,000 after buying an additional 51,758 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,084,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,357,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $79.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

