Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.3% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,127,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,502,000 after buying an additional 628,056 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,946,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,701,000 after acquiring an additional 567,607 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,023,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,073,000 after purchasing an additional 382,380 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,110,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,084,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHV opened at $79.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

