Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,211.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,463.2% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 386.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

