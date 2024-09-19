Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.65

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.65 and last traded at $65.56, with a volume of 141796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.22.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

