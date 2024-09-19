Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.59

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.59 and last traded at $84.49, with a volume of 614280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.15.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $310,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 576.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

