Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.86

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.86 and last traded at $66.76, with a volume of 97886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.56.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average is $63.16.

Institutional Trading of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

