Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.59

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.59 and last traded at $52.59, with a volume of 3344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,019,000 after buying an additional 1,743,851 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,891,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,780,000 after purchasing an additional 276,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,680,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,889,000 after purchasing an additional 234,715 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,512,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,701,000 after purchasing an additional 68,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,222.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,263,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,778 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

