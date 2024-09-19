SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.00

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 10812 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

SDX Energy Stock Performance

About SDX Energy

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.30 million, a P/E ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.35.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

Featured Articles

