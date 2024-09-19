Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $80.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Dbs Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170,759 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $640,219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE stock opened at $82.40 on Monday. SEA has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.67. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,648.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEA will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

