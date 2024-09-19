SEA (NYSE:SE) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.60

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.60 and last traded at $84.60, with a volume of 43397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,648.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $4,077,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

