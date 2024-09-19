Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.82

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.82 and traded as high as C$24.42. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$23.33, with a volume of 62,616 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.06, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.22 and a beta of 1.11.
Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.47. On average, research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
