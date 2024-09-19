Sean William Keating Sells 45,833 Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Stock

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 45,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$191,123.61.

Sean William Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Gold alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, Sean William Keating sold 50,000 shares of New Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.63, for a total transaction of C$181,500.00.

New Gold Trading Down 1.0 %

NGD stock opened at C$4.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.17 and a 52-week high of C$4.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.81. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.25, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Free Report ) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of C$298.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.3722467 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NGD shares. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC raised shares of New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$2.10 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGD

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.