Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.98

Shares of Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.98 and last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 22170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

Sekisui House Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

