Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Down 3.5%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.74. 280,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 332,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sendas Distribuidora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 0.95%. Research analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 26.3% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 44.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 10.8% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

