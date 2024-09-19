Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.820-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $970.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $986.1 million.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -436.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.10.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

