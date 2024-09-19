SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.66. 7,072,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 5,532,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Baird R W raised SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.67.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $114,501.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $343,283.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $114,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 574,769 shares of company stock worth $12,295,560 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,931,000 after purchasing an additional 409,454 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 375,275 shares during the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,736,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 874.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 141,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

