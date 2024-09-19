Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Shares Sold by Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC

Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Sera Prognostics worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SERA. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sera Prognostics

In other news, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 12,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $91,466.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 856,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,358,331.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Austin Aerts sold 6,760 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $50,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,609.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 12,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $91,466.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 856,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,358,331.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,447 shares of company stock valued at $408,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics Price Performance

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 11,843.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.71%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sera Prognostics Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

