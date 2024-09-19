Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 52.78 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 53.40 ($0.71). 204,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 344,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.20 ($0.72).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 57.49.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Company Profile

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

