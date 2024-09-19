Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Stock Price Up 2%

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03). 320,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 252,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.91 million, a P/E ratio of -37.14 and a beta of -0.63.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

