Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Stock Price Up 2%

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03). 320,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 252,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Serinus Energy
Serinus Energy Stock Up 2.0 %
About Serinus Energy
Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Serinus Energy
- About the Markup Calculator
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.