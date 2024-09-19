Sernova Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (TSE:SVA)

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sernova in a report released on Tuesday, September 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst S. Quenneville anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sernova’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Get Sernova alerts:

SVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leede Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sernova from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Ventum Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sernova from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Sernova Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:SVA opened at C$0.25 on Thursday. Sernova has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$0.83. The company has a market cap of C$79.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven Sangha sold 930,000 shares of Sernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$223,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 379,600 shares of company stock worth $97,671. 12.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.