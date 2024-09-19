Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.
Sernova Stock Performance
Sernova stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.18. Sernova has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27.
Sernova Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sernova
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Stocks to Neutralize Market Volatility and Build Wealth
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.