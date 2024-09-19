SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Major Shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek Sells 1,000,000 Shares

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,018,044 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,698.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 67,890 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $69,247.80.

On Friday, September 13th, Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 165,539 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $172,160.56.

SES AI Stock Down 12.2 %

Shares of NYSE SES opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $307.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.43. SES AI Co. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SES shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of SES AI in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SES AI in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of SES AI by 1,039.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 225,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SES AI by 62.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SES AI by 20.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SES AI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,830,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,875,000 after purchasing an additional 82,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

