Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 25,226 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 107.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,226 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $54,332,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 47,741 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 138,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 103,761 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 2,129.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 112,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 106,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 114.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 30,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities lowered Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average of $33.35. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 114.57%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,646.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

