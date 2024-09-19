Seven Eight Capital LP Grows Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,066 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Carnival Co. & worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 89.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 134,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 63,534 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 14.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,360,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,653,000 after buying an additional 281,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 56.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CUK opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 2.74.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

