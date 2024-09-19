Seven Eight Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 64.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385,250 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 18.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 2.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 61,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 0.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Price Performance

BCS stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 21.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCS. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

