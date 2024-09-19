Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 10,663 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 21,707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4,512.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $174,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.26.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

