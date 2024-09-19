Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $2.18 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $161.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $752.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $185.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Melius began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.