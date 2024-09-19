Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $155.40

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $155.40 and last traded at $155.40, with a volume of 11201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEZL shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.41. The company has a market cap of $919.08 million and a PE ratio of 69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $160,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,226.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sezzle news, SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $160,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,226.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $147,786.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,610.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,709 shares of company stock worth $23,050,546. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEZL. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sezzle in the first quarter worth about $13,369,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

