Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Shares Down 3.2% Following Insider Selling

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $147.30 and last traded at $147.30. 32,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 83,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.23.

Specifically, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total transaction of $749,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,989,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $220,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,130.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,740,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEZL has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Capmk raised Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Sezzle Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $835.04 million and a PE ratio of 64.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.33 and its 200-day moving average is $85.41.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sezzle during the second quarter worth $544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sezzle in the second quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sezzle during the first quarter valued at $13,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

