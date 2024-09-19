SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Trading Down 17.3%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 17.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 1,153 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

SGL Carbon Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

