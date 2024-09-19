Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $107.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.56.

SHAK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $30,527.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,299.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $30,527.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,299.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,860,974.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,213 shares of company stock worth $1,311,175. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,088,000 after purchasing an additional 66,090 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 69.1% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 579,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 236,950 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 101.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 544,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,990,000 after purchasing an additional 273,822 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 41.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 129,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $103.91 on Monday. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $111.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

