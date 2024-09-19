Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Plans $0.52 Dividend

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.5186 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
Shanghai Industrial Stock Performance
Shares of SGHIY opened at $13.89 on Thursday. Shanghai Industrial has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59.
Shanghai Industrial Company Profile
