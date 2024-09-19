Shanghai Junshi Biosciences (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) Trading Down 17.3%

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Free Report) fell 17.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.24. 2,037 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,937% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Trading Down 17.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.84.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Company Profile

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs in the therapeutic areas of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, neurologic, nervous system, and infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, People's Republic of China.

