SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.50

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.50 and last traded at $103.47, with a volume of 1055789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. China Renaissance assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SharkNinja from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.81.

SharkNinja Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 79.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in SharkNinja by 3.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 317,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,806,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the first quarter worth approximately $981,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the first quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SharkNinja by 275.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 68,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Articles

