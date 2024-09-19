Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Position Decreased by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,638 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of Shell by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 3.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Shell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Shell by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHEL opened at $68.16 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average of $70.57. The company has a market cap of $215.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

