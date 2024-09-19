SHL Telemedicine (SHLT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 26th.
SHL Telemedicine Price Performance
SHLT stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30. SHL Telemedicine has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $11.52.
