SHL Telemedicine (SHLT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 26th.

SHLT stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30. SHL Telemedicine has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; and Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG.

