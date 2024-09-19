Shoals Technologies Group’s (SHLS) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 91.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHLS. Roth Capital lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

