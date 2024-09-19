Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th.
Shoe Carnival has raised its dividend by an average of 32.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Shoe Carnival has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.
Shoe Carnival Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $46.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Williams Trading boosted their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.
Shoe Carnival Company Profile
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.
