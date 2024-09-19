Shopify (TSE:SHO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Redburn Atlantic

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Redburn Atlantic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Shopify alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHO

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify ( TSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.75 billion.

(Get Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone’s business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.