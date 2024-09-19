Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Next 15 Group (LON:NFG)

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 885 ($11.69) target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Analysis on Next 15 Group
Next 15 Group Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Next 15 Group
In other news, insider Helen Hunter bought 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.08) per share, with a total value of £14,881 ($19,657.86). Company insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.
Next 15 Group Company Profile
Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Next 15 Group
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Is Alphabet a Long-Term Buying Opportunity After Recent Declines?
Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.