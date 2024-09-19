Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Next 15 Group (LON:NFG)

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 885 ($11.69) target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Next 15 Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Next 15 Group

Shares of NFG stock traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 450 ($5.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,157. The stock has a market cap of £454.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.00 and a beta of 1.51. Next 15 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 390 ($5.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,052 ($13.90). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 772.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 867.05.

In other news, insider Helen Hunter bought 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.08) per share, with a total value of £14,881 ($19,657.86). Company insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Next 15 Group Company Profile

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

