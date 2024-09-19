Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Drops By 8.3%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,600 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 466,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 534.5 days.

Anglo American Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AAUKF opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $35.70.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 1,090.55%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.