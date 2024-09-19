Short Interest in Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Decreases By 6.7%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

BCKIY stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Babcock International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0373 per share. This is a positive change from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

