Short Interest in Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Increases By 5.2%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 925,700 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the August 15th total of 880,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 105.2 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIF opened at C$11.15 on Thursday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of C$8.51 and a 1-year high of C$11.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.68.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.