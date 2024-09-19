Short Interest in Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Increases By 5.2%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 925,700 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the August 15th total of 880,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 105.2 days.
Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIF opened at C$11.15 on Thursday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of C$8.51 and a 1-year high of C$11.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.68.
Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile
