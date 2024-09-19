Short Interest in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Grows By 6.1%

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 8,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.67. 219,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,519. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Cencora has a 12 month low of $178.21 and a 12 month high of $247.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cencora will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $650,424,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

