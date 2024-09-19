Short Interest in Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Increases By 6.3%

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 30,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ CZFS traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $57.58. 130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,002. The company has a market capitalization of $271.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average is $46.32. Citizens Financial Services has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $65.86.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 16.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 53.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 41,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

