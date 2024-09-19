Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Expands By 6.3%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,101,700 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 1,036,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,203.4 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

CTTAF stock opened at $62.81 on Thursday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $55.20 and a one year high of $86.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average is $65.82.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Featured Articles

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

