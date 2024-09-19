Short Interest in Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Drops By 5.1%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the August 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 370.0 days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

DSKIF stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Get Daiseki Co.Ltd. alerts:

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company engages in research and restoration of polluted soil; recycling of waste plasterboard; washing and treatment of tanks, general waste, and waste plastic; recycling of automotive and industrial batteries; refinement of lead; collection and recycling of waste paper; refining the lubricating oil, as well as selling the petrol products.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.