Short Interest in Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Drops By 5.1%

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2024

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIFGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the August 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 370.0 days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

DSKIF stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company engages in research and restoration of polluted soil; recycling of waste plasterboard; washing and treatment of tanks, general waste, and waste plastic; recycling of automotive and industrial batteries; refinement of lead; collection and recycling of waste paper; refining the lubricating oil, as well as selling the petrol products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.