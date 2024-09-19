Short Interest in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Expands By 6.0%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Datasea Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of DTSS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.20. 148,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,286. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02. Datasea has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $7.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Datasea alerts:

Institutional Trading of Datasea

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC owned about 0.28% of Datasea at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.