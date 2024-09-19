Short Interest in Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Increases By 6.3%

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dowlais Group Price Performance

Dowlais Group stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Dowlais Group has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

Dowlais Group Company Profile

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

